BUS ON SHOULDER TRAINING BEGINS ALONG NORTHBOUND I-805 AND WESTBOUND SR 94 SHOULDERS

Innovative project first in the region to use vehicle-to-infrastructure technology

Source: SANDAG

December 7, 2021 (San Diego) - The Bus on Shoulder pilot project hit a major milestone this week when driver training began on the I-805 and SR 94 freeway shoulders between National City and Downtown San Diego. The pilot project is a joint effort between SANDAG, MTS, and Caltrans, in partnership with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), to improve reliability and maintain travel times for the South Bay Rapid transit service (Route 225) by using select shoulders on the two freeways to bypass vehicle congestion during peak travel times.

MTS bus operators on Route 225 will complete on-the-road training in December and January, with operations for the three-year Bus on Shoulder project expected to begin in late January or early February. CHP will escort each bus during training, which is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday, between 6:30 - 8:30 a.m. People driving on the freeway should remain alert, observe traffic safety laws and posted signage, and never follow the bus into the shoulder.

The pilot project includes the San Diego region’s first use of vehicle-to-infrastructure technology that allows buses to communicate with ramp meters. South Bay Rapid buses are equipped with innovative driver assistance technology, including sensors that monitor the lanes and provide audio and visual alerts to the bus drivers to help avoid potential conflicts. With safety as a top priority, buses will only enter the freeway shoulder when travel lanes operate under 35 miles per hour (mph) and will travel at a maximum speed of 35 mph on the shoulders. The shoulders will always be available for law enforcement, emergencies, and incident management.

The Bus on Shoulder project (also known as the Transit Only Lane Demonstration project) will allow SANDAG, MTS, and Caltrans to document on-time performance data, travel speeds, connected vehicle (vehicle-to-infrastructure) and driver assistance technology use, enforcement issues, and rider and driver perceptions of the service to help inform future projects.

The project aligns closely with California’s innovation and environmental priorities, and the SANDAG 2021 Regional Plan, which will modernize the region’s transportation system, giving people real transportation options that are accessible to everyone, safer, and more sustainable.

SANDAG and Caltrans crews completed construction on I-805 and SR 94 in summer 2021. Work included modifications to freeway ramps and shoulders, and the installation of connected vehicle technology at ramps and interchanges. Crews also repaved sections of the shoulders and added striping and new signage along the route on I-805 and SR 94.

The $30.9 million pilot project includes $17 million for new Rapid buses. The project is funded by TransNet, the half-cent sales tax administered by SANDAG to support transportation projects in the San Diego region, and the Federal Transit Administration.

For more information, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BusOnShoulder.

About MTS

MTS operates more than 100 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 64 miles of double-tracked railway. The agency’s service area spans in 10 cities and the unincorporated area in San Diego County. Schedules can be accessed on the MTS website. MTS requires people to wear face coverings at all times and practice social distancing when possible.

About Caltrans

Caltrans District 11 serves one of the most geographically and culturally diverse areas in the country and includes San Diego and Imperial counties. It spans the entire California-Mexico Border from the Pacific coast to Arizona and reaches north from the international border to Orange and Riverside counties.

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at twitter.com/SDCaltrans and visit Caltrans San Diego on Facebook at facebook.com/sdcaltrans for news related to state transportation in San Diego and Imperial counties.

About SANDAG

SANDAG is the regional agency that connects people, places, and innovative ideas by implementing solutions with our unique and diverse communities. We are committed to creating a San Diego region where every person who visits, works, and lives can thrive.