BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS

Board will meet Monday to determine how to fill immediate vacancy

By Susan Taylor

Photo: Trustee Sarah Rhiley

September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) –Trustee Sarah Rhiley announced her immediate resignation from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board, effective September 7. She submitted her resignation letter immediately before the board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on September 6.

Asked how the vacancy in trustee area 4 will be filled, Superintendent David Feliciano told ECM, “Following board bylaw 9322, the board may either make a provisional appointment or call for an election.” A special board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at which the board will decide how to fill the vacancy.

Area 4 is not on the November ballot, which has areas 1, 2 and 3 up for election. Two of those, areas 1 and 3, are open seats, since incumbents Charda Bell and Megan Epperson are not seeking reelection. Each area has two candidates. In district 2, Megan McRae seeks reelection, facing off against a challenger.

Trustee Sarah Rhiley, in announcing her resignation, cited frustration with the many restrictions imposed on schools by the Department of Education of the State of California. She said that she plans to take her children to visit all of the country’s National Parks and later settle on a city and school district for her family.

Earlier in the meeting, the Board President Megan McRae welcomed the public and commenced with the business items in order.

Special attention went to Kemper Elementary School for its biliteracy program. Kemper Principal Janet Josa described the school’s emphasis on its culture of inclusivity, and the actions taken to ensure excellent information delivery in Spanish and English. Josa said that she was looking forward to greater inclusivity in the new school year, and more parental involvement via bilingual communication.

Upon the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Guido Magliato, several teachers and principals gave speeches to praise and thank him for his many years of leadership. Magliato is well-known for his effective techniques that support staff and make mentors of principals. He has led workshops to teach his education design, resulting in improved student learning and strong school communities. Board Trustees and instructional leaders said that he will be missed.

Budget items were explained in detail, and Average Daily Attendance numbers comparing pre and post Covid-19 measures were presented by Jennifer Nerat, Assistant Superintendent, Business Services. Funding from the state and one-time grants will facilitate programs such as increased outreach to students and parents to improve student learning outcomes. Nerat pointed to additional funding in the 2022-23 school year that will address social and emotional learning as very important as schools transition to a more normal school model, as existed before the pandemic.

Ensuing business included unanimous approval of the Initial Proposal of the California School Employees Association, the Conflict of Interest Code, Consent Items, the annual approval of the Consolidated Application for the 2022-23 School year to The California Department of Education, the unaudited Actuals Financial Report, approval of Resolution 22-33-08 Authorizing the Designation of Authorized Representative.

Other business was the approval of Resolution 22-23-07, The Gann Limit. Approval was unanimous for Resolution 22-23-09 CEQA Exemption proposed Middle School Entrances Modernization Projects.

The following were submitted for approval and ratification: An agreement with the District and Jewish Family Services, Positive Parenting Program. These were approved.

A second agreement involving San Diego Youth Services Community Assessment Team Program passed with no dissension, as did an agreement with Document Tracking Services

Finally, acceptance of gifts and donations, and awards was approved unanimously.

The La Mesa/Spring Valley Board of Education meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m. at 4750 Date Street, La Mesa, and are open to the public. Monday night’s special meeting at 5 p.m. will be in the same location.





