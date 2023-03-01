BUTTERFLY JUNGLE AT SAFARI PARK OPEN NOW THROUGH APRIL 20

East County News Service

Photo: Blue Morpho butterfly, by Amanda Martinez, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

April 6, 2025 (Escondido) – The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is offered a “butterfly safari” at its Butterfly Jungle open now through April 20.

Become immersed in the vibrant world of pollinators as you explore the Safari Park's Butterfly Jungle. Once a year, this aviary transforms into a world of color. As butterflies fly around you, snap amazing photos and experience wonder while discovering the important role butterflies play in nature.

This 20-minute experience includes nectar to offer the butterflies while you explore their habitat. Guides and wildlife care specialists will be available inside the Hidden Jungle aviary to enhance your experience throughout your visit. A separate admission ticket or membership is required for Safari Park entry.

Tickets are $18 per person, for everyone age 1 and up. You can purchase tickets here.

Learn more about butterflies with this field guide.