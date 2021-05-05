BUTTERFLY RELEASES RETURN TO WATER CONSERVATION GARDEN IN MAY AND JUNE

East County News Service

May 5, 2021 (El Cajon) – Butterfly season is back.  The Water Conservation Garden invites you to release your very own butterfly each Saturday in May and June from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at its Dorcas E. Utter Butterfly Pavilion and Native Habitat Garden.

You can expect safe, physical-distancing and “magical butterfly releases to create memories and instill a growing love for these incredible insects and their habitat,” according to a press release from the Garden. 

Reservations are required. Tickets starting at $10 can be purchased at https://thegarden.org/product/butterfly-experience/, or opt for a family butterfly bundle with garden membership.


