BUTTIGIEG ENDS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Photo via Wikipedia cc by SA

March 1, 2020 (San Diego) – Pete Buttigieg will be announcing plans tonight to suspend his presidential campaign, a senior campaign aid has informed National Public Radio. The New York Times and Fox News confirm the reports.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana is a veteran of the war I Afghanistan and first openly gay presidential candidate. A graduate of Harvard and Oxford Universities, he also the youngest of the major contenders, at age 38 and had been likened to Kennedy for his youthful charisma.

Though an acknowledged “underdog” from the start, Buttigieg had hoped to capture support from moderate voters seeking a younger alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden. He ran on a platform of “intergenerational justice.”

Biden’s strong win in South Carolina and Buttigieg’s failure to win a primary race in the first four states led to his decision to withdraw.