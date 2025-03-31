CA CLIMATE CREDIT TO OFFSET SDG&E CUSTOMERS' GAS & ELECTRIC BILLS BY AS MUCH AS $136 IN APRIL

Residential customers will receive the first two installments of bill credits this month; electric and gas-bill credits total more than $200 per household for 2025.

Source: SDG&E

March 31, 2025 (San Diego) - San Diego Gas & Electric® residential customers will get a break on their energy bill, thanks to the California Climate Credit administered by the California Public Utilities Commission as a result of the state’s effort to fight climate change. In April, residential electric customers and qualifying small businesses will see a $81.38 credit on their statement. Residential customers with natural gas will also receive a $54.21 credit on the same statement.

This October, SDG&E residential customers who have electric service will see a second credit applied to their billing statement. The three credit installments total $217 in bill credits in 2025.

“Through collaboration with the California Public Utilities Commission, our customers will see some financial relief in their upcoming bill,” said SDG&E Chief Customer Officer Dana Golan. “If anyone is struggling to pay their bill, they can reach out to us to learn about various financial assistance programs we have available.”

The California Climate Credit is part of the Golden State’s efforts to fight climate change. This credit comes from the State’s Cap-and-Trade Program that requires polluters to pay for climate pollution. Credits are distributed in April and October each year and are designed to help utility customers during the transition to a more sustainable future.

There is no action required to receive the credit. All gas and electricity customers, including community-choice-aggregation customers and master-metered customers, will automatically receive the credit in their upcoming billing cycles. Billing cycles vary for customers, so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in April. SDG&E will also alert customers to the climate credit via email.

