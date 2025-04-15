CA SENATOR SCHIFF INTRODUCES FIREWALL ACT

East County News Service

Photo: Getty Fire, courtesy of LA Fire

April 14, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) -- U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) has introduced his first bill.

The Firewall Act aims to help homeowners hit by climate-fueled disasters such as recent Southern California fires. It would provide a tax credit for upgrades to make houses more resilient.

“By getting ahead of natural disasters, we can save taxpayer dollars and prevent the devastation that so often comes along with wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters,” Sen. Schiff says.

He told NBC news that the tragic L.A. area fires earlier this year were “an order of magnitude unlike anything we’ve seen in terms of fire-related catastrophes.”

According to Schiff, the bill is a possible solution to the nation’s growing insurance crisis, as insurers back out of some markets or refuse to write new policies in states such as California that are at high risk of wildfires, or states such as Florida that are prone to hurricanes.