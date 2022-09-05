CAESAR FIRE CLOSES HIGHWAYS IN RAMONA

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Photo via Cal Fire on Twitter

Update 7 p.m.: The Sheriff’s Department has lifted most evacuation orders and warnings, though residents in and around the fire perimeter are still under an evacuation order. A map of the remaining evacuation order is available at https://emergencymap.sandiegocounty.gov/index.html.

September 5, 2022 (Ramona) -- The #CaesarFire has charred 50 acres in a blaze that started north of Highway 78 at Ramona Trails Drive in the Witch Creek area east of Ramona, Cal Fire reports. The fire sparked evacuations due to structure threats but forward spread has now been halted.

A temporary evacuation point is set up at Olive Pierce Middle School, 1521 Hanson Lane, Ramona. An animal evacuation shelter is open at the Ramona Rodeo Grounds, 421 Aqua Lane in Ramona.

State Route 78 is closed in both directions from Magnolia Ave to Southerland Dam Road. State Route 79 is also closed in the vicinity as firefighters put out hot spots.

