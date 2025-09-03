Cajon Cruise returns next week in El Cajon, hosted by Downtown Café

By Paul Levikow

September 3, 2025 (El Cajon) – East County car enthusiasts have cause for celebration, after the El Cajon City Council on Tuesday approved a two-month extension of the Cajon Cruise on Main Street and Prescott Promenade, this time hosted by Downtown Café.

The revived car show will rev up on Wednesday nights Sept. 10 through Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring classic and show cars.

In prior years, the car show ran six months, from April through October. But this year, due to a funding shortfall, the event customarily hosted by the downtown merchants’ organization ran for only two months, from June 4-July 30.

The Council voted 4-0 at a Joint Special Meeting to grant Downtown Café a special permit to host the car show and waive the $2,725 fee. It is a one-time only waiver of the fee, which is typically paid by event sponsors.

City staff did not recommend that the fee be waived, out of concern it would establish a precedent for future event applications. With the Council vote, the fee will be paid for from the City’s General Reserve Fund. The fees recover the City’s costs to manage the permit and ensure compliance with the conditions.

Downtown Café Owner Gabe Marrujo was granted approval to host the event in September and October. He would be required to reapply for any subsequent years for the Cajon Cruise.

Formerly known as the Cajon Classic Cruise, it has historically been organized and funded by Downtown El Cajon Business Partners, the management entity for the Downtown El Cajon Property-Based Improvement District (PBID). The funding for the car show has been via assessments paid by property owners in the downtown area.

To facilitate the event, Downtown Café requested partial road closures with a start time of 3 p.m. on event days including Sulzfeld Way, North of East Main Street to south of the alley; and Orange Avenue, south of West Main Street to north of the alley. Parking spots on Main Street will be used after 3 p.m. for car show participants.

The street closures ensure the safety and enjoyment of the attendees during the event, according to city officials.