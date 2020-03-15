CAJON VALLEY AND OTHER EAST COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS ANNOUNCE COVID-19 POLICIES AND CLOSURES

CVUSD provides multi-lingual updates

By Paul Kruze, Contributing Editor

Photo: Superintendent David Miyashiro, EdD, screenshot off video

March 15, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- In line with worldwide concern over the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Cajon Valley Union School District Superintendent David Miyashiro, EdD outlined a policy Tuesday night on plans to cope with the growing health crisis.

In a video shown at the board meeting, along with a live Farsi translator, Miyashiro stated the district’s policy over the health concern. The district on Friday, however, conformed to guidelines from the San Diego Office of Education which advocated that schools be closed until at least Apr. 14.



The district has since released updates videos in the languages the district serves its students:

General Statement in English

General Statement in English/Arabic



General Statement in English/Farsi



General Statement in English/Spanish



General Statement in English/Swahili

Jenine Henry, CVUSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, released an e-mail to the district’s staff regarding staff responsibility during the crisis.

The district’s Health Services Department has created a webpage dedicated to posting the latest information and recommendations related to COVID-19. A “COVID-19 Information” page has been added to the District’s website under site shortcuts with up to date developments, FAQ’s and additional resources. This is live and available for staff, parents and the community to access.

The district on Friday morning announced that it will be following the lead of the California Department of Public Health and the San Diego County Office of Education and will be closing schools until at least Apr. 20. Food services for students will be implemented within designated hours

“In addition, I.T. is adding the finishing touches to a staff link that will be added very soon for CVUSD staff that will include daily updates, recommendations and guidelines to follow. Please be advised that all COVID-19 communications will be posted on this website in lieu of the emails that were previously sent. If you’d like to stay on top of the latest developments, please make sure you are checking this one stop shop on a regular basis. We highly encourage Principals and Office Managers to check this webpage on a daily basis,” says the statement from Henry.

The Grossmont-Cuyamaca District on Thursday announced that its two colleges have cancelled in-person classes during the week of March 16-20 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, temporarily shifting to online instruction as a precautionary measure. Grossmont/Cuyamaca College COVAD-19 Advisories

In addition, the following East County and inland San Diego County districts have also announced closures:

Alpine Union School District (through April 13)

Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)

Dehesa School District (through April 17)

Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)

Escondido Union High School District (through April 10)

Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)

Julian Union High School District (Through April 6)

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)

Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)

Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)

Poway Unified School District (through April 6)

Ramona Unified School District

Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)

Vallecitos School District (through April 14)

For more information, see:

County of San Diego COVAD-19 information

San Diego Office of Education COVAD-19 information

General Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Enfermedad del Coronavirus 2019 par Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades

East County Magazine will be monitoring the websites of local East County school districts and will be offering updates as necessary.

Follow Paul Kruze on Twitter