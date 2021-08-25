CAJON VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT REPORTS 24 STUDENTS STRANDED IN AFGHANISTAN

By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: District offices in El Cajon. Photo courtesy of the district

August 25, 2021 (El Cajon) - The Cajon Valley Union School District said Tuesday that as many as 24 of its students are stranded in Afghanistan and haven’t been able to make it back to the Untied States.

District officials said the students traveled to visit their extended families during summer break and were left without a flight back home following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Kabul.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the families involved are on special visas for U.S. military service and that the Department of Defense considers them “allies.”

The district is in contact with the families and reached out to Rep. Darrell Issa for help in getting the group out of Afghanistan before the U.S. airlift ends.

“I’m working diligently to determine the best ways to help those trapped return home safely. I won’t stop until we have answers and action,” Issa tweeted on Wednesday.