Cal Coast Cares Foundation to award over $160,000 in scholarships to local students

Source: Cal Coast Cares Foundation

January 30, 2026 (San Diego) - The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of college scholarships for local students. The application period runs through March 20th.

The nonprofit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to deserving college students, graduating high school seniors, and foster students who are in or have been in the foster care system in San Diego or Riverside counties, and have a proven commitment to academic excellence and leadership in the community. Recipients of first-year foster student scholarships will also be eligible for second-year scholarships by continuing to meet the requirements.

To review eligibility requirements and apply, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/ .

Cal Coast Cares Foundation Manager Penney Newell said, “These scholarships open doors for students who are working hard to achieve their dreams, often while overcoming significant challenges. By easing the financial burden of higher education, we hope to empower local students to focus on their studies, leadership, and service to others. This work is made possible through the charitable contributions of generous individuals, businesses, and community partners who share in our mission to uplift students and support educators.”

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial County can become a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.