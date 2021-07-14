CAL COAST CARES FOUNDATION EDUCATOR GRANT APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

Funds available to help with classroom projects

By Katrina Wilborn

July 14, 2021 (San Diego) – The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has announced that the application period has opened for 2021 Educator Grants to help local teachers with classroom projects. This year, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation will award $40,000 in grants ranging from $500 - $2,000 per teacher. Applications are being accepted until August 16, 2021 and can be completed conveniently online at the Cal Coast website ( www.calcoastcu.org ).

“Educators are on the front lines, teaching and inspiring the next generation of innovators, leaders and game-changers,” said Todd Lane, President and CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “We know that sometimes funding can be an obstacle for teachers. California Coast Credit Union was founded by educators and we remain committed to helping our local education communities, including teachers as they return to in-person and hybrid learning environments.”

The Cal Coast Cares Foundation Educator Grants are provided to teachers in K-12 public, private or charter schools, community and state colleges/universities in San Diego or Riverside Counties with funds to support special classroom projects related to any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

Teacher grant applications and additional information can be found here: https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/

Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarships to local students and grants to educators. You can help students and teachers by donating to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation here: https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/

