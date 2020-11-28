CAL COAST INVITES SOCAL RESIDENTS TO SHOP AND DONATE LOCAL FOR THE HOLIDAYS

By Katrina Wilborn, Cal Coast Senior Public Relations Specialist

November 28, 2020 (San Diego's East County) – California Coast Credit Union is encouraging its members and the community to shop at local businesses and donate to local non-profits through its Local for the Holidays effort, which runs now through December 31.

Area small businesses and non-profits have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and with Local for the Holidays, San Diego and Riverside County residents are encouraged to support their communities by patronizing local businesses and donating to local charities and non-profits.

By shopping at a business in San Diego or Riverside Counties, Cal Coast members will help raise funds for the Strategic Alliance – San Diego Ethnic Chambers of Commerce, which supports local, minority-owned small businesses. With each Cal Coast MasterCard® Debit or Credit Card purchase made now through December 31, a portion of the sales will be donated to the Strategic Alliance, up to $20,000.

Additionally, the community is encouraged to donate to one of the four featured local charities on the Cal Coast Donation Portal. The four charities Cal Coast is supporting are the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, the Monarch School, and Operation SafeHouse.

“Local businesses are the heart and soul of our community,” said Todd Lane (photo, left), Cal Coast President & CEO. “This year has been hard for everyone, especially small, locally owned businesses and we hope that our members and the community will join us in providing some relief through our Local for the Holidays effort.”

Residents of San Diego and Riverside Counties who are not Cal Coast members are welcome to make a donation to any of the featured charities through the donation portal. To become a Cal Coast member and help raise funds for the Strategic Alliance, please visit here.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately $2.9 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.