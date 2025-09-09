CAL FIRE adds water truck to Shelter Valley station

By Miriam Raftery

September 9, 2025 (Shelter Valley) – The community of Shelter Valley, between Julian and Borrego Springs, is safer today thanks to a new 3,000-gallon water truck just added to Cal Fire’s Station 62 here.

Cal Fire states on social media, “We couldn’t be more excited to have it alongside the engine and ambulance already looking after the community.”

In the eastern parts of San Diego County, hydrants and access to water is limited, so having extra water close at hand really matters.

“With this water tender on hand, our firefighters can roll out with confidence, knowing they’ve got the water they need for any incident,” Cal Fire adds. ”We’re proud to continue to upgrade our resources to keep our communities safe!”

Full album: https://www.flickr.com/gp/calfiresandiego/zd8o8Rv0VK