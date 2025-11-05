CAL FIRE announces statewide transition to new national emergency reporting system

Source: CAL FIRE

November 5, 2025 (Sacramento) - Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today that fire departments across the state are beginning the transition to the National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS), a secure, cloud-based platform built to modernize how emergency incidents are reported and analyzed.

Departments across the country are onboarding to NERIS as part of a phased national rollout led by the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), and the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Research Institutes.

NERIS is replacing the 40-year-old National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS), and will provide local agencies with timely data tools, location-based analytics, and flexible options for incident reporting at no cost to departments.

“Modernizing emergency data collection is a critical step toward strengthening public safety,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, California State Fire Marshal. “By utilizing NERIS, we are giving our departments better tools to protect our communities, manage resources effectively, and make informed decisions backed by

current data.”

Key features of NERIS include:

Zero-cost access for all public fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies

Local data ownership, giving departments full control of their records

GIS-based reporting for location-specific insights and planning

Actionable dashboards for operational awareness and performance tracking

Streamlined onboarding with help desk support and training tools

Departments can begin the onboarding process today by visiting the NERIS website. The process includes account setup, administrator access, and records management system (RMS) integration, if applicable.

“NERIS is purpose-built for today’s fire service,” said Steve Kerber, Executive Director of FSRI. “It’s based on research and feedback from the field, and it delivers actionable information that improves emergency response and supports long-term planning and resourcing at the local, state, and national levels."