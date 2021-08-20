CAL FIRE BATTLES MAJOR FIRES STATEWIDE

East County News Service

Video by Richard Edwords, Alpine resident and owner of Camp’s Propane, who is driving a water tender truck in the Dixie Fire

August 20, 2021 (Sacramento) -- Today more than 12,460 firefighters continue to battle 14 large wildfires across the state, Cal Fire reports. Yesterday firefighters responded to 27 new wildfires, all of which were quickly contained. Since January 1, there have been 6,630 wildfires that have burned more than 1.4 million acres.

Most devastating is the Dixie Fire, which has scorched over 700,630 acres in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Tehyama and Shasta Counties. The Dixie Fire has destroyed 1,225 structures and continues to threaten 16,000 structures.

For details on all fires under Cal Fire command, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/fac05d5d601/76b0de16-c41e-40df-b6ce-c9e99d9ca563.pdf?rdr=true.

While all Red Flag Warnings for extreme fire weather have been lifted, firefighters continue to work against drought-stricken conditions. West to southwest winds are projected to continue through the weekend and into next week. On Saturday, gusts up to 30 – 35 mph are expected in many areas, including the Greater Lake Tahoe area, Lassen, Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties.

Photo right by Richard Edwords

After a brief break from dense smoke, smoke will likely return to areas of the Sierra crest and into far western Nevada starring tomorrow afternoon. In Southern California, temperatures will be on the cool side, remaining a little below normal through Sunday. With the weekend approaching,

CAL FIRE is asking all Californians to take steps to prevent sparking a wildfire. To learn more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.