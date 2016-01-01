CAL FIRE joins partners in signing charter to reduce wildfire ignitions in Southern Calif.

Source: CAL FIRE Source: CAL FIRE

Sept. 3, 2025 (Riverside) -- Earlier today, CAL FIRE Southern Region Chief Mike van Loben Sels signed the Southern California Ignition Reduction Program (SCIRP) charter at the Southern California Geographic Area Coordination Center in Riverside.

The charter marks the launch of a public-private partnership created to reduce human-caused wildfire ignitions, particularly along roadways where nearly two-thirds of Southern California wildfires begin.

Established in 2023, SCIRP brings together federal, state, Tribal and nonprofit partners, including the U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, the California Department of Conservation and Caltrans, to implement vegetation treatments, install physical barriers and lead public awareness campaigns.

The goal is to reduce ignitions, lower costs, and limit wildfire impacts across jurisdictional boundaries.

Nearly 95 percent of wildfires in the region are sparked by human activity, underscoring the need for a coordinated effort.

“By working together, we’re tackling one of the most preventable causes of wildfire in Southern California,” Chief van Loben Sels said. “This partnership allows us to focus on roadside ignitions, protect communities, and safeguard the natural resources we all depend on.”

SCIRP’s mission is to systematically plan, fund and carry out projects that reduce human-caused ignitions while building public awareness and support. Its vision is a future where Southern California fires are limited to natural or beneficial ignitions, and roadways are lined with ignition-resistant materials and native plants.

The program is led by an Executive Committee that includes the USDA Forest Service, Caltrans, CAL FIRE and the California Department of Conservation, with advisory support from the National Forest Foundation, Blue Forest and Conservation Investment Management.

By staying alert, maintaining vehicles and avoiding activities that can throw sparks, everyone can help reduce roadside ignitions. Working together, communities can be protected, resources saved, and wildfire impacts lessened.