CAL FIRE LIFTS BURN PERMIT SUSPENSION IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Source: Cal Fire

Photo: CC via Bing

November 6, 2021 (San Diego) -- Effective Monday November 8th at 8 a.m., the burn permit suspension in San Diego County will be lifted. Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham is formally canceling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cal Fire burn permits are required for all agricultural and residential burning. Agricultural burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning, and inspections may be required for residential burns as well. Inspection requirements can be verified by contacting your local Cal Fire station.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the chance of winter weather have helped to reduce the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agricultural burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning and record their intention to burn by contacting their local Cal Fire station.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards, according to Cal Fire. State, Federal and Local land management and fire agencies will be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands.

For more information on burning, visit the Cal Fire website at www.fire.ca.gov.