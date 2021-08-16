CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN DIXIE FIRE

Source: Cal Fire

August 16, 2021 (Oroville, Calif.) - On Saturday August 7th around 1:00 a.m., one Cal Fire Captain and three Cal Fire firefighters were injured while engaged in fire suppression on the Dixie Fire in Northern California. A fire-weakened tree fell and injured four members of Rainbow Crew 5, a firefighting handcrew from Cal Fire San Diego Unit. All four were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

The three Cal Fire firefighters were released within 24 hours of the incident. The fire captain sustained significant injuries and remained hospitalized for nearly one week. On Friday, he was released from the hospital and flown back to Southern California to continue treatment near his family. His injuries will require continued rehabilitation, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The injured Cal Fire captain and firefighters are grateful to be back with their families and appreciate the love and support from everyone. Peer Support Teams from Cal Fire and the International Association of Firefighters continue to provide assistance to all personnel. The Cal Fire San Diego County Firefighter’s Benevolent Fund is a 501c3 that supports our injured and fallen firefighters and their families. For more information, please visit: https://venmo.com/u/sdcbenevolentfund.