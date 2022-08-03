CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO RECEIVES AN EXCLUSIVE USE (EU) TYPE ONE HELICOPTER FOR THE 2022 FIRE SEASON

Source:  Cal Fire

August 3, 2022 (San Diego) - Effective Monday August 1, 2022 the CAL FIRE San Diego Unit will have an exclusive use Type 1 helicopter available for response (N795HT). The helicopter will operate out of the Ramona Airport and be managed by the CAL FIRE San Diego Unit's aviation personnel. This will bolster the fleet of aviation firefighting assets and can be utilized throughout San Diego County for wildfire suppression.

The airframe is an EHI – SIKORSKY helicopter model CH-54A with the FAA Tail 

Number of N795HT. The call sign for the aircraft will be “Nine-Five Hotel Tango” with a tank capacity of 2650 US gallons.
 
 
 

