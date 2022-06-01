CAL FIRE TO SUSPEND BURN PERMITS IN SAN DIEGO AND IMPERIAL COUNTIES

Source: Cal Fire

June 1, 2022 (El Cajon) - As the state and region move closer to critical burning conditions, CAL FIRE San Diego is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego and Imperial Counties. This suspension takes effect June 1st, 2022 and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

Since January 1st of this year, CAL FIRE and firefighters across the state have responded to over 2,280 wildfires, outpacing the 1,744 five-year average over the same time period. “This year, there have already been thousands of opportunities for wildfire to impact communities across the state. The threat is real for our region, and fire conditions will continue to worsen until we receive significant rainfall later in the year.” said CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham.

While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, CAL FIRE is asking residents to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home and building on their property.

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:

Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from all structures

Create landscape with fire resistant/drought tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

For additional information on how to create defensible space, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org and www.ReadySanDiego.org.