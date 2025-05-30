CAL FIRE SUSPENDS BURN PERMITS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Source: Cal Fire

May 30, 2025 (El Cajon) -- El Cajon, CA – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) will suspend residential outdoor burning within the State Responsibility Areas (SRA) of San Diego County, effective Monday, June 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m.

This suspension includes burning landscape debris, such as branches and leaves. This decision to suspend burn permits follows minimal winter rainfall, rising temperatures, and seasonal changes that have caused the grass crop and other vegetation to dry out quickly, increasing the risk of wildfires across the region.

Since January 1, 2025, CAL FIRE and fire agencies statewide have responded to over 1,900 wildfires. While residential debris burning is suspended, CAL FIRE urges residents to enhance their wildfire preparedness efforts

. "With the transition to warmer temperatures and the summer season, I encourage our residents to prioritize creating defensible space around their homes. This will give your home the best chance of surviving a wildfire," said Unit and Fire Chief Tony Mecham.

Residents are encouraged to:

• Clear all dead or dying vegetation within at least 100 feet of all structures.

• Landscape with fire-resistant plants and avoid planting anything near the structure.

• Dispose of landscape debris through chipping, green waste collection, or delivery to a biomass energy facility.

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason for doing so, such as public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial type burning may proceed if a CAL FIRE official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

For more information on creating defensible space, wildfire preparedness, and fire prevention, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org .