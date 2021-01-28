CAL FIRE WILL ADMINISTER COVID VACCINATIONS TO RESIDENTS IN BORREGO SPRINGS THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 30 AND 31

Source: Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce January 28, 2021 (Borrego Springs) - This Saturday and Sunday (January 30th and 31st) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CalFire will vaccinate people at the Borrego Springs Library.

Up to 500 residents ages 65 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated during this first event.

Reservations will be required. The reservation capability is being set up at this time.

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force will announce on the Task Force website www.accesshealthborrego.org/coronavirus and on the Facebook page (BorregoCOVID19) when reservations can be made on-line and via phone.

The Task Force should be able to provide additional details at that time (such as the vaccine to be used, and requirements for obtaining a vaccination). So, please stay tuned visit the website and Facebook page for updates.