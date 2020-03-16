CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE AUTHORITY RESTRICTS ACCESS TO FIRE STATIONS, HALTS ISSUING NEW BURN PERMITS

By Miriam Raftery

March 16, 2020 (El Cajon) – To help contain spread of the COVID-19 virus and assure uninterrupted emergency response services, effective immediately, nonemergency access by the public is halted at all Cal Fire/County Fire Authority fire stations in the unincorporated region of San Diego County.

“This move does not impact our ability to respond to requests for assistance from the residents within our protection areas or our local cooperators. We encourage the public to continue to utilize the 9-1-1 system should they have an emergency that requires our response,” a press release issued today states.

Until further notice, the following nonemergency services will not be available to the public at any CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Authority fire stations:

Burn permit services

Station tours

Public events

Cal Fire Captain and public information officer Issac Sanchez clarified that this means anyone who does not currently have a valid burn permit in hand will be unable to have one issued.

For the latest information regarding the steps being taken to address the COVID-19 virus, follow the following official sources of information.