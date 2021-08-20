CAL OES APPROVES OVER $21,600 IN REIMBURSEMENTS TO SAN DIEGO COUNTY FOR COSTS OF VALLEY FIRE

East County News Service

Photo by Barry Jantz

August 20, 2021 (Jamul) -- The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) today announced the approval of $21,652 in reimbursements to help the County of San Diego cover the costs of operating a Local Assistance Center (LAC), as well as the removal and replacement of five road signs following last year's Valley Fire. The fire started in the Japatul area near Alpine and burned 20 residential structures as far south as Jamul.

The reimbursements represent the state's 75-percent share of the county's $28,870 in costs related to the work that are eligible under the California Disaster Assistance Act following California Governor Gavin Newsom's State of Emergency Proclamation on September 26, 2020.

The bulk of the reimbursements -- $18,558 -- will help the county cover overtime costs of $24,744 related to operating its LAC from September 12-14, 2020. During that time, the LAC served 127 people.

The remaining $3,094 in reimbursements will help the county cover its $4,126 in costs related to the road sign removal and replacement.

More information on the California Disaster Assistance Act is available at https://www.caloes.ca.gov/cal-oes-divisions/recovery/public-assistance/california-disaster-assistance-act