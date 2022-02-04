CAL STATE CHANCELLOR RESIGNS UNDER FIRE OVER HOW HE HANDLED SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS

By Mikhail Zinshteyn, CalMatters

CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters

Photo via Fresno State

February 18, 2022 (Sacramento) - ​​In a stunning fall from grace, California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro has resigned from his post, effective immediately, over accusations that he mishandled sexual assault and workplace initimidation claims against a former colleague while president of Fresno State University.

Castro — who just completed his first year as the first Mexican American chancellor of the nation’s largest four-year public university system — submitted his resignation to the Cal State Board of Trustees Thursday evening. The system’s governing body had met behind closed doors the entire day, debating his fate.

“The decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life,” Castro said in a written statement Thursday evening. “While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done.”

The fallout stems from a February bombshell exposé by USA TODAY reporting that Castro was personally aware of at least seven complaints against Frank Lamas, the head of campus student affairs at Fresno State. The complaints against Lamas, at least 12 in all, detailed a pattern in which the senior administrator “stared at women’s breasts, touched women inappropriately, made sexist remarks, and berated, belittled, and retaliated against employees,” USA TODAY reported. Those complaints began soon after Lamas was hired and spanned the six years he was on the job.

Despite knowledge of the allegations, Castro still recommended Lamas for an achievement award and later — rather than firing or calling for his resignation — paid him $260,000 and full retirement benefits to leave his post. The settlement forbade Lamas from ever working again at the Cal State system, but promised him a letter of recommendation if he wanted to work at a different college.

Three weeks after the settlement, the Cal State Board of Trustees formally hired Castro as the 23-campus system’s next chancellor. He formally became chancellor in January 2021.

USA TODAY also reported that Castro said he conferred with then-chancellor Timothy White on how to proceed with Lamas. The report said both Castro and White agreed paying Lamas off was easier than enduring a potentially expensive legal fight with him.

At least two Cal State campus presidents on Friday said Castro should have acted much sooner. “We have training every year that says we have a duty to report,” said Cal State East Bay President Cathy Sandeen. “It looks like he didn’t do that.”

She said the main lesson learned from Castro’s resignation is that “we have a duty to report as soon as we hear something that touches on gender-based harassment or abuse reported to our Title IX office.” Title IX refers to the federal law that protects individuals from sex-based discrimination in educational settings that receive federal funding, which applies to virtually all colleges and universties.

Asked what she’d do if she became aware of a sexual harrassment complaint, Sandeen said “if someone brings forward allegations like that, I turn it over to the experts,” such as a Title IX coordinator that all campuses have.

The president of San Diego State University said the same. “We must immediately report that; there’s no question,” said Adela de la Torre. “If it comes to your awareness, you would go to the Title IX officer,” who’d then investigate the complaint.

She called Castro’s decision to step down “the right choice.”

Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Steve Relyea will take over as acting chancellor until an interim chancellor has been named.

CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters