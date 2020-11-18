CAL TRANS WORKER KILLED, THREE MOTORISTS INJURED ON STATE ROUTE 94 IN EAST COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via ECM news partner 10 News

November 18, 2020 (El Cajon) –California Highway Patrol, San Diego Sheriff and San Miguel Fire Department personnel responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 12:31 a.m. found a Caltrans worker who was unresponsive on State Route 94 east near the Avocado exit.

Other Caltrans workers told authorities that a driver traveling on the wrong site of construction cones struck the worker and dragged him approximately 40 feet, ECM news partner 10 News reports.

Despite CPR performed by first responders, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the copper-colored vehicle that caused the fatal accident stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to 619 News Media.

Twenty minutes later, two vehicles stuck in traffic waiting for the freeway to reopen about a mile away were rear-ended. Three patients were injured and transported for treatment at a local hospital.