CALI MEX COCINA AND CATERING INVITES YOU TO THEIR GRAND OPENING IN LEMON GROVE MAY 2

East County News Service

April 28, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of Lemon Grove’s newest restaurant and catering company, Cali Mex Cocina and Catering located at 2605 Lemon Grove Ave.

At 3 p.m., Friday, May 2, the owners will be offering a 10% discount to all who attend their ribbon cutting celebration.

Husband-and-wife duo Neri and Sandra are excited to begin this journey in Lemon Grove. They have hopes in the future to add a second location.

The couple has a passion for cooking. Neri has been working in the industry for over 20 years and as an executive chef in three different restaurants for more than 10 years. His wife, Sandra specializes in aguas frescas and sauces.

Cali Mex has a great team of chefs with extensive experience both in the restaurant and banquets events Lemon Grove is a city that has welcomed them with open arms.

Neri and Sandra have friends in the community, so they decided to start this restaurant where they hope that each visitor will have a great experience Cali Mex offers fresh ingredients and freshly made in-house tortillas.

The staff is friendly and excited to serve you a wide variety of options such as tacos and Agua frescas but also broccoli beef and fruit salads.

There is something for everyone at Cali Mex Cocina and Catering.

For the menu and more delicious details, visit https://calimexcocinaca.com/