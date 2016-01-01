CALIF. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT MAPS FAVORING DEMOCRATS APPROVED BY STATE LEGISLATORS, SIGNED BY GOVERNOR, HEADS TO SPECIAL ELECTION IN NOVEMBER

By Paul Levikow

August 21. 2025 (Sacramento) -- The California Senate and Assembly voted in favor of Gov. Gavin Newsom's state congressional redistricting plan Thursday, in an effort to counter balance the Texas legislature’s efforts to turn five Democratic leaning districts to favor Republicans.

The vote went mostly along party lines, with East County State Senator Brian Jones and Assembly member Carl DeMaio, both Republicans, voting no, while State Senator Akilah Weber-Pierson, a Democrat, voted yes.

The passage by a two-thirds majority in both chambers comes on the heels of the California Supreme Court’s Wednesday rejection of a lawsuit filed by Republicans to block the redistricting plan.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation within hours of passage by the Senate and Assembly.

A special election for Prop. 50 to approve the new maps is set for Nov. 5, 2025. California voters will be asked whether or not to approve the proposed maps that would shift five seats to Democrats and override the state's independent redistricting commission that is typically responsible for drawing district maps.

“What’s happening here is simple. Gavin Newsom and Democrat politicians are trying to ram through a corrupt redistricting scheme to rig California’s election,” Jones said on the Senate floor before the vote. “The scheme is unconstitutional, it’s undermining both the letter and the spirit of the California constitution. It tramples on the will of the California voters.”

“Gerrymandering by politicians is never OK, whether in California, Texas or anywhere else,” Jones said at a news conference before the Senate debate. “Our state should be the model for fair elections, not the model for rigged elections.”

Specifically, the Legislature was tasked with considering three measures, including amending the constitution authorizing the replacement of the existing Congressional map, a bill which contains the new proposed Congressional map for voter approval, and to call the special election with appropriate funding estimated to about $250 million for election administration.

All of the Republican Assembly and Senate members who represent San Diego County voted no on the legislation while all of the Democratic officials voted yes.

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D. issued a statement saying the action taken by the Texas legislature “sets a dangerous precedent that could harm communities across state lines.” She represents La Mesa, El Cajon and Lemon Grove in the 39th District.

“As a practicing physician and legislator, I have dedicated my life to the well‑being of others, protecting health, safeguarding rights, and ensuring opportunity for every community,” Weber Pierson said.

“We must do what we can to preserve the integrity of our democratic process and protect the economic well-being of our residents,” she said. “This is about defending our right to fair representation, ensuring healthcare remains accessible, and maintaining our investments in education and infrastructure that strengthen and enrich our communities.”

Newsom is on record saying “California and Californians have been uniquely targeted by the Trump Administration, and we are not going to sit idle while they command Texas and other states to rig the next election to keep power.”

“This proposal would give Californians a choice to fight back and bring much needed accountability and oversight to the Trump Administration,'' Newsom said.

“Why have you become props to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s presidential campaign?” DeMaio asked his Democratic colleagues on the Assembly floor. “Make no mistake about it, this is a political stunt, an unnecessary costly election because Gavin Newsom needs chum in the water for political attention.”

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, said he was proud of the chamber and proud of his colleagues for meeting the moment with courage.

“President Trump wants us to be intimidated,” Rivas said. “And his playbook is a simple one -- bully, threaten, and silence, then rig the rules to hang onto power.”

“We are not intimidated and we are acting openly, lawfully, with purpose and resolve, to defend our state and to defend our democracy,” Rivas said.

Newsom issued a statement on X Thursday in all capital letters, mocking Trump’s communication style on social media:

“WOW!!! MY MAPS (THE BEST MAPS EVER MADE) WILL SOON PASS IN THE GREATEST LEGISLATURE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD (NOT JUST AMERICA). AMERICA CAN THANK ME (GAVIN C. NEWSOM) AND TWO VERY SPECIAL PEOPLE — MAGIC MIKE & RAINMAKER ROBERT, WHO LEAD THE LEGISLATURE — TOTAL LEGENDS!!! THESE ARE”





