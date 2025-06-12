CALIF. SENATOR PADILLA FORCIBLY REMOVED FROM HOMELAND SECURITY PRESS CONFERENCE AND HANDCUFFED

Action sparks bipartisan outrage

By Miriam Raftery

June 12, 2025 (Los Angeles) – In a shocking action, California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly dragged out of a press conference in Los Angeles today, thrown on the ground and handcuffed while trying to ask a question of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A statement from Senator Padilla’s office indicates the Senator “is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government’s operations in Los Angeles and across California,” a reference to immigration enforcement that has led to protests in L.A. and President Donald Trump calling in the National Guard and U.S. Marines.

Padilla, who formerly served as California’s Secretary of State, is the son of Mexican immigrants and has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s mass deportation policy and heavy-handed tactics deployed by ICE agents, who have been rounding up immigrants even at churches and courthouses when they have showed up for immigration hearings.

Padilla was in the federal building in L.A. to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Noem’s press conference, according to the press release from his office, when he tried to ask a question and was forcibly removed. Despite being handcuffed, he was not detained, the release confirms.

In media interviews afterwards, Padilla said his colleagues have been asking Homeland Security for answers on immigration enforcement actions without “little or not answers.” At Noem’s press conference, Padilla says ,”I was there peacefully...If this is how this administration responds to a Senator with a question, if this is how Homeland Security responds to a Senator with a question, you can only imagine what they are doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers out in Los Angeles, in California and across the country.”

He pledged, “We will hold this administration accountable.”

Homeland Security issued a statement later claiming Padilla “chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. Secret Serie thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.”

That statement lacks credibility, however, since video clearly shows Padilla identifying himself as “Senator Alex Padilla” and then stating he had questions. He does not appear to have lunged toward Noem, and can be heard shouting “hands off!” as agents grab him, drag him into the hall and order him to lie flat on the ground while handcuffing him, at no point making any effort to verify his identity or treat him with respect.

The video that’s gone viral ends after agents ordered the photographer to stop filming.

The treatment of Senator Padilla has been largely denounced by political leaders in both parties, though at least one Republican Senator blamed Padilla for what ensued.

Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris posted posted on X, “United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration’s actions in Southern California. This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.”

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, told reporters, “It is shocking at every level. It’s not the America I know.”

But Senator Lindsey Graham, also a Republican, asked reporters, “Was he disruptive? He got what he wanted,” Axios reports.

Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine stated, “It looks like he’s being manhandled and physically removed, and it’s hard to imagine a justification for that.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, called Padilla “a good man and principled public servant,” adding, “The brazen and aggressive manhandling of Senator Padilla by the Trump administration is a sickening disgrace. Anyone who assaulted the Senator should be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Governor Gavin Newsom called Padilla “one of the most decent people I know. This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now.”