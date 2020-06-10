CALIFORNIA COAST CREDIT UNION DONATES $5,000 TO LA MESA BUSINESS RECOVERY EFFORTS

Source: Cal Coast Credit Union

June 10, 2020 (La Mesa) -- California Coast Credit Union is donating $5,000 to the La Mesa Business Disaster Recovery Fund, helping drive total donations to the cause to more than $140,000.

The fund was established by the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce, the East County Chamber Foundation and the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce to help La Mesa Businesses damaged by looters following protests on the night of May 30.

Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane will present the $5,000 check at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5 to fund organizers in front of businesses in the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center that were damaged during the unrest. The Cal Coast branch in the shopping center was among those local businesses that were heavily damaged and is expected to remain closed for approximately two weeks as repairs are completed.

Todd Lane, Cal Coast President & CEO, said, “We’ve had a branch in La Mesa for 30 years and have always been very engaged in the community, supporting local businesses, schools and families. The recovery fund donation is a meaningful way to continue our support, and we encourage other area companies and individuals to contribute to the fund as well. Together we can show everyone that La Mesa is a resilient community and will come out of this stronger than ever.”

Chamber Foundation board chairman Pat Howard said, “The Chamber Foundation is grateful for this generous gift from Cal Coast Credit Union. I want to personally thank you for your corporate citizenship that results in a better quality of life for all of us and a better business environment for La Mesa.”

Donations to the La Mesa Business Disaster Recovery Fund are tax deductible and can be made at https://tinyurl.com/LaMesaStrong.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego. With over $2.7 billion in assets, the credit union now proudly serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, online and mobile banking, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.