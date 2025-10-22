California commits $80M boost to food banks as hardship rises

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank's main warehouse. Photo courtesy San Diego Food Bank The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank's main warehouse. Photo courtesy San Diego Food Bank

East County News Service

Oct. 30, 2025 (Sacramento) -- In a vital response to increasing economic strain on families across the state, California has officially approved fast tracking an additional $80 million in extra funding for local food banks.

The $80 million in state funds will be distributed to food banks across California to strengthen food distribution and help offset the delays in federal assistance. This is part of a coordinated effort by the state, which also involves California Volunteers

This significant financial commitment aims to bolster the efforts of community organizations helping families facing food insecurity.

In late October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he will deploy the California National Guard under his command and California volunteers on a humanitarian mission to support food banks as the federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1 delays food benefits for millions of California.

The allocation comes as many Californians struggle with the rising cost of living and, for some, the specter of delayed federal assistance, creating a pressing need for a stronger social safety net at the local level.

The urgency of the state’s action is heightened by recent updates regarding the CalFresh program.

CalFresh, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low-income and provides economic benefits to communities. CalFresh is the largest food program in California and provides an essential hunger safety net. CalFresh is federally mandated and in California, is state-supervised and county-operated.

CalFresh benefits are 100 percent federally funded, and CalFresh administrative costs are split between the federal government and states but d ue to the ongoing federal government shutdown, recipients have been alerted to delays in some CalFresh benefits for November.

While county social services offices remain open and beneficiaries can still use any benefits already loaded onto their EBT cards, the disruption emphasizes the critical role food banks will play in bridging the gap for vulnerable families.

Food banks, which are community nonprofits, don't just hand out groceries; they also connect residents to other essential local services. With the new funding, they will be better equipped to handle the expected surge in demand from families affected by the CalFresh delays.

Finding local resources

For Californians needing immediate assistance or reliable updates, there are several key ways to find help:

Dial 2-1-1 anytime, day or night. This free, confidential service connects you with someone who can help you find free food and a wide range of local resources in your immediate area. You can also v isit 211.org for resources.

Contact a local food bank directly. California has 42 food banks that serve every county. These organizations provide free groceries, fresh produce, and connections to other supportive services.

Two local food banks in San Diego County are the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego.

To find your nearest location and hours of operation, visit the statewide association here .