CALIFORNIA COMPANY'S EGGS RECALLED DUE TO SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

East County News Service

June 9, 2025 (San Diego County) -- California-based August Egg Company in Hilmar is recalling 1.7 million eggs tied to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs were distributed by the August Egg Co. in Merced County were distributed from Feb. 3 to May 15 to retailers in nine states, including California, with best-by dates ranging from March 4 to June 19.

The eggs were distributed under more than two dozen brand names and distributed to stores that include Walmart, Safeway, S ave Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs.

The recalled products are brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs from August Egg Co., with plant codes: P-6562 or CA5330.

The salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 79 people in California, New Jersey, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, Arizona and Washington state, according to the CDC. At least 21 people have been hospitalized.

Symptoms include diarrhea and fever, with some cases requiring hospitalization, particularly in vulnerable populations.

“This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported,” a CDC spokesperson said. “This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

A full list of the affected brands, UPC codes and other information is found on the FDA website at: https://shorturl.at/DeabG

Consumers who may have eggs produced in this plant, as identified by the plant code on one side of the egg carton, should return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. The CDC suggests washing surfaces and hands thoroughly if there are tainted eggs found.

August Egg Co. is not selling fresh eggs at this time and any questions may be directed to the company at 800-710-2554, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

“Our firm has voluntarily been diverting eggs to an egg-breaking plant for over 30 days, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any potential foodborne pathogens,” a company spokesperson said.

Salmonella infection is spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water or by contact with people or animals infected with Salmonella. Salmonella can be found in raw or undercooked meats and eggs, raw milk and cheese products, and produce.

The CDC reports that salmonella is a leading cause of food-borne illness, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States and worldwide.