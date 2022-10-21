CALIFORNIA TO END THE COVID STATE OF EMERGENCY

By Kristen Hwang and Ana B. Ibarra, CalMatters

October 21, 2022 (Sacramento) - California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three years from its initiation, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced today.

The announcement came as new variants spur concerns that there will be another deadly winter surge across the country and as test positivity rates plateau in California following a nearly three-month decline. More than 95,000 Californians have died as a result of COVID-19, according to state data.

“The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” Newsom said in a statement. “With the operational preparedness that we’ve built up and the measures that we’ll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool.”

The state’s early adoption of stay-at-home orders, which lasted on-and-off for 10 months, were successful in delaying spikes in case and hospitalization rates, but the first winter surge in January 2021 saw more than 21,000 hospitalizations at its peak. Since that time, hospitals across the state have repeatedly warned of impending collapse as various waves of the pandemic intensified worker burnout and shortages.

California is currently reporting a 14-day average of 1,854 COVID hospitalizations, two-and-a-half times fewer hospitalizations than the same time last year during the tail end of the delta variant surge.

In February, the administration unveiled the SMARTER plan, its $3.2 billion long-term strategy for combating COVID-19 . The strategy outlined preparedness measures such as stockpiling 75 million masks, increasing testing capacity to half a million tests per day and investing in the health care workforce and local community health organizations. The SMARTER plan’s rollout has been a key component in eliminating the need for emergency provisions, officials said.

“The administration has determined that rolling back the remaining 27 executive order provisions will have largely minimal operational impact,” an unnamed official said.

The duration of the state of emergency through the winter months is “no accident,” officials said, emphasizing that it will ensure flexibility through a winter surge. However, hospital association President Carmela Coyle said her organization is “deeply concerned” about the announcement and was not consulted about the end date of the state of emergency.

“It forces California hospitals to scale back on our capacity to care for people at a time of high uncertainty about the future,” Coyle said. “We find ourselves in the month of October as we are approaching the winter months, which typically are challenging because we see more people in need of care for things like the flu, on top of the pandemic. It’s really a bad time to think of scaling back on the capacity we have available.”

Flu season typically lasts until May.

In addition to eliminating workforce flexibility, ending the order will also eliminate hospitals’ “space waivers,” which grant hospitals permission to create temporary additional beds, Coyle said.

Officials emphasized that the state has four months to prepare for the end of the order and any potential changes.

The administration plans on pursuing permanent legislative changes for two temporary provisions allowed under the executive order: allowing nurses to order and administer COVID-19 antiviral treatments like PAXLOVID and allowing laboratory assistants to process COVID-19 tests.