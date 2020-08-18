CALIFORNIA EXPECTED TO REMOVE SAN DIEGO COUNTY FROM COVID WATCH LIST TODAY

Aug. 17: 89.8

Aug. 16: 91.8



Aug. 15: 94.7

Should the County continue to hold its case rate below 100 in the days ahead, the 14-day wait period would end Aug. 31 and all schools could reopen for in-person teaching after that. No other businesses would be allowed modify their operations until the state gives further guidance.

“The state reassigned backlogged tests and recalculated their figures and, unfortunately, that has shifted the 17-day wait period for all local schools to reopen,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should be patient as we await further guidance from the state to determine what businesses could reopen.”

Local health officials continue to urge San Diegans to follow the recommended precautions so that the case rate remains below 100. That includes using a face covering when in public, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, staying home if sick and regular hand-washing.

Wearing a face covering protects you and others from COVID-19.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

Two new outbreaks were identified on Aug. 16: one in a grocery setting and one in a grocery/retail setting.

In the past seven days, 21 community outbreaks were identified.

The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.

Testing:

6,377 tests were reported to the County on Aug. 16 and the number of laboratory-confirmed cases was 4%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 4.2%. Target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 7,890.

Cases:

282 new cases were reported in San Diego County for a total of 34,960.

2,868 or 8.2% of cases have required hospitalization.

716 or 2.0% of all cases and 25% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths:

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County on Aug. 16 and the region’s total remains at 626.

More Information:

More information on COVID-19 and detailed data summaries can be found at the County’s coronavirus-sd.com website.