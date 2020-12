CALIFORNIA PROPOSITIONS: FINAL 2020 RESULTS

Authorizes $5.5 billion in state general obligation bonds to fund grants by the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to educational, non-profit, and private entities for: (1) stem cell and other medical research, therapy development, and therapy delivery; (2) medical training; and (3) construction of research facilities. ( Alex Padilla, Calif. Secretary of State )

Increases funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and local governments by requiring that commercial and industrial real property be taxed, based on current market value rather than purchase price. Exempts residential properties; agricultural properties; and owners of commercial and industrial properties with combined value of $3 million or less. ( Alex Padilla, Calif. Secretary of State )

Provides a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to Californians who are on parole. According to an estimate from 2016 , two thirds of people on parole in the state are Latino or Black. ( CalMatters )

Provides a constitutional amendment that allows 17-year-olds, who will be 18 at the time of the next general election, to vote in primaries and special elections. ( CalMatters and ( Ballotpedia )

Proposition 19 Changes Certain Property Tax Rules

Allows homeowners over 55, disabled or victims of natural disaster to take a portion of their property tax base with them when they sell their home and buy a new domicile. Additionally, anyone who inherits a home from their parents or grandparents could keep the low property taxes if they use the home as their primary residence on the first $1 million between the home’s original purchase price and its market value. Any money raised would go into a state fire response fund. (CalMatters, Ballotpedia)