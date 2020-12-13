CALIFORNIA PROPOSITIONS: FINAL 2020 RESULTS

Title Description Results

Proposition 14 Bonds to Continue Stem Cell Research Authorizes $5.5 billion in state general obligation bonds to fund grants by the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to educational, non-profit, and private entities for: (1) stem cell and other medical research, therapy development, and therapy delivery; (2) medical training; and (3) construction of research facilities. (Alex Padilla, Calif. Secretary of State)







Yes 8,588,156 51.1% No



8,221,692 48.9%

Proposition 15 Property Tax to Fund Schools, Government Services Increases funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and local governments by requiring that commercial and industrial real property be taxed, based on current market value rather than purchase price. Exempts residential properties; agricultural properties; and owners of commercial and industrial properties with combined value of $3 million or less. (Alex Padilla, Calif. Secretary of State)







Yes 8,212,641 48.0% No 8,885,052 52.0%

Proposition 16 Affirmative Action in Government Decisions Repeals Prop. 209 (1996), which banned affirmative action. It says that the state cannot discriminate or grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting. (Ballotpedia)







Yes 7,216,721 42.8% No



9,655,024 57.2%

Proposition 17 Restores Right to Vote After Prison Term

Provides a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to Californians who are on parole. According to an estimate from 2016, two thirds of people on parole in the state are Latino or Black. (CalMatters)







Yes 9,985,065 58.6% No 7,068,706 41.4%

Proposition 18 17-Year-Old Primary Voting Rights Provides a constitutional amendment that allows 17-year-olds, who will be 18 at the time of the next general election, to vote in primaries and special elections. (CalMatters and (Ballotpedia)







Yes



7,513,957 44.0% No 9,577,238 56.0%

Proposition 19 Changes Certain Property Tax Rules Allows homeowners over 55, disabled or victims of natural disaster to take a portion of their property tax base with them when they sell their home and buy a new domicile. Additionally, anyone who inherits a home from their parents or grandparents could keep the low property taxes if they use the home as their primary residence on the first $1 million between the home’s original purchase price and its market value. Any money raised would go into a state fire response fund. (CalMatters, Ballotpedia)







Yes 8,545,393 51.1% No





8,175,618 48.9%

Proposition 20 Parole Restrictions for Certain Offenses Imposes restrictions on parole program for non-violent offenders who have completed the full term for their primary offense. Expands list of offenses that disqualify an inmate from this parole program. (Qualified Statewide Ballot Measures)







Yes 6,385,421 38.3% No 10,293,563 61.7%

Proposition 21 Expands Governments’ Authority to Rent Control Allows local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old. Requires local governments that adopt rent control to allow landlords to increase rental rates by 15 percent during the first three years following a vacancy, above any increase allowed by local ordinance. Exempts individuals who own no more than two homes from new rent-control policies. (Qualified Statewide Ballot Measures, CalMatters, Ballotpedia)







Yes 6,770,958 40.1% No 10,094,634 59.9%

Proposition 22 App-Based Drivers and Employee Benefits Establishes specific criteria for determining whether app-based transportation (rideshare) and delivery drivers are “employees” or “independent contractors.” Companies with independent-contractor drivers will be required to provide specified alternative benefits, including: minimum compensation and healthcare subsidies based on engaged driving time, vehicle insurance, safety training, and sexual harassment policies.







Yes 9,957,858 58.6% No 7,027,467 41.4%

Proposition 23 State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics At least one licensed onsite physician is required during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics; however, it authorizes Department of Public Health to exempt clinics from this requirement, due to shortages of qualified licensed physicians, if at least one nurse practitioner or physician assistant is on site.







Yes 6,161,109 36.6% No 10,683,606 63.4%

Proposition 24 Amends Consumer Privacy Laws Permits consumers to: (1) prevent businesses from sharing personal information; (2) correct inaccurate personal information; and (3) limit business from using “sensitive personal information.”







Yes 9,384,125 56.2% No



7,305,026 43.8%