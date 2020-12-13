CALIFORNIA PROPOSITIONS: FINAL 2020 RESULTS

By Pennell Paugh

December 13, 2020 (Sacramento) – California’s Secretary of State certified election returns on December 11 for the statewide ballot propositions. Below are the final results.



Proposition 14

Bonds to Continue Stem Cell Research

Authorizes $5.5 billion in state general obligation bonds to fund grants by the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to educational, non-profit, and private entities for: (1) stem cell and other medical research, therapy development, and therapy delivery; (2) medical training; and (3) construction of research facilities. (Alex Padilla, Calif. Secretary of State)



Yes

  8,588,156

51.1%

No

  

8,221,692

48.9%

Proposition 15

Property Tax to Fund Schools, Government Services

Increases funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and local governments by requiring that commercial and industrial real property be taxed, based on current market value rather than purchase price. Exempts residential properties; agricultural properties; and owners of commercial and industrial properties with combined value of $3 million or less. (Alex Padilla, Calif. Secretary of State)



Yes

8,212,641

48.0%

No

8,885,052

52.0%

Proposition 16

Affirmative Action in Government Decisions

Repeals Prop. 209 (1996), which banned affirmative action. It says that the state cannot discriminate or grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting. (Ballotpedia



 

Yes

7,216,721

42.8%

No

9,655,024

  

57.2%

Proposition 17

Restores Right to Vote After Prison Term


   

Provides a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to Californians who are on parole. According to an estimate from 2016, two thirds of people on parole in the state are Latino or Black. (CalMatters



Yes

9,985,065

58.6%

No

7,068,706

41.4%

Proposition 18

17-Year-Old Primary Voting Rights

Provides a constitutional amendment that allows 17-year-olds, who will be 18 at the time of the next general election, to vote in primaries and special elections. (CalMatters and (Ballotpedia)



Yes

7,513,957

  

44.0%

No

9,577,238

56.0%

Proposition 19

Changes Certain Property Tax Rules

Allows homeowners over 55, disabled or victims of natural disaster to take a portion of their property tax base with them when they sell their home and buy a new domicile. Additionally, anyone who inherits a home from their parents or grandparents could keep the low property taxes if they use the home as their primary residence on the first $1 million between the home’s original purchase price and its market value. Any money raised would go into a state fire response fund. (CalMatters, Ballotpedia)





Yes

8,545,393

51.1%

No


8,175,618

    

48.9%

Proposition 20

Parole Restrictions for Certain Offenses

Imposes restrictions on parole program for non-violent offenders who have completed the full term for their primary offense. Expands list of offenses that disqualify an inmate from this parole program. (Qualified Statewide Ballot Measures)



Yes

  6,385,421

38.3%

No

10,293,563

61.7%

Proposition 21

Expands Governments’ Authority to Rent Control

Allows local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old. Requires local governments that adopt rent control to allow landlords to increase rental rates by 15 percent during the first three years following a vacancy, above any increase allowed by local ordinance. Exempts individuals who own no more than two homes from new rent-control policies. (Qualified Statewide Ballot Measures, CalMatters, Ballotpedia)



Yes

  6,770,958

40.1%

No

10,094,634

59.9%

Proposition 22

App-Based Drivers and Employee Benefits

Establishes specific criteria for determining whether app-based transportation (rideshare) and delivery drivers are “employees” or “independent contractors.” Companies with independent-contractor drivers will be required to provide specified alternative benefits, including: minimum compensation and healthcare subsidies based on engaged driving time, vehicle insurance, safety training, and sexual harassment policies. 



Yes

9,957,858

58.6%

No

7,027,467

41.4%

Proposition 23

State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics

At least one licensed onsite physician is required during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics; however, it authorizes Department of Public Health to exempt clinics from this requirement, due to shortages of qualified licensed physicians, if at least one nurse practitioner or physician assistant is on site. 



Yes

  6,161,109

36.6%

No

10,683,606

63.4%

Proposition 24

Amends Consumer Privacy Laws

Permits consumers to: (1) prevent businesses from sharing personal information; (2) correct inaccurate personal information; and (3) limit business from using “sensitive personal information.”  



Yes

9,384,125

56.2%

No

7,305,026

  

43.8%

Proposition 25

Eliminates Money Bail System

Replaces cash bail with risk assessments for suspects awaiting trial. (Ballotpedia)  



Yes

7,231,044

43.6%

No

9,356,096

56.4%

 


