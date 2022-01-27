CALIFORNIA IS SECOND SAFEST STATE IN NATION FROM COVID

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

Photo: CC-ND

 

January 27, 2022 (San Diego) -- With around 64% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but the omicron variant on the rise, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, along with accompanying videos and audio files.  California is ranked the second safest overall, after Hawaii, an island state. California also has the highest vaccination rate in the nation.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. The data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

  

Safest

Least Safe

1. Hawaii

42. Kentucky

2. California

43. Louisiana

3. Virginia

44. Arizona

4. District of Columbia

45. Mississippi

5. Maine

46. West Virginia

6. Oregon

47. Missouri

7. Florida

48. Tennessee

8. Vermont

49. Ohio

9. New Hampshire

50. Indiana

10. Maryland

51. Oklahoma



Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Though California ranked the safest, COVID is surging nationwide including California due to the Omicron variant, however California’s high vaccination rate has kept the vast majority of vaccinated individuals out of hospitals and saved them from dying.  The high rate of hospitalizations from COVID now is almost entirely unvaccinated people, or those who did not yet receive a booster shot.

 

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567.

 

View a YouTube video summarizing the study.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon