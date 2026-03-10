California Voter ID Initiative expected to qualify for November ballot

Battle lines already being drawn for what is expected to be a heated campaign Battle lines already being drawn for what is expected to be a heated campaign

By Paul Levikow

March 10, 2026 (San Diego) -- The formal validation process is under way in the state’s 58 counties to determine if the California Voter ID Initiative will qualify for the November 2026 ballot, after supporters submitted more than 1.3 million signatures to election officials earlier this month in support of the measure. The secretary of state has until May 6 to determine if the required minimum 874,641 valid signatures has been met.

Reform California , an organization led by Assemblyman Carl Demaio (R-San Diego), is behind the effort. If passed by voters in November, it would amend the state constitution to require voter ID when casting a ballot, require election officials to verify the citizenship of registered voters, and maintain accurate voter rolls.

“The California Voter ID Initiative is a common-sense and bipartisan way to restore the trust and confidence all voters should have in our election system. Our measure simply holds government officials accountable to maintain accurate voter lists and verify the identity of individuals casting ballots in our elections,” Demaio said.

“Other states that have implemented voter ID programs have seen an increase in participation in their elections, including an increase in minority voting. Divisive politicians with partisan agendas will try to politicize this effort, but the fact remains over 70 percent of voters, including a majority of Democrat voters, support the initiative.”

Demaio said nearly half of the 1.35 million signatures collected came from Democrats and Independents.

Opponents Lining Up

At the same time the petitions in support of the ballot measure were being submitted, a growing coalition of civil rights and community organizations announced their opposition, saying it would harm communities that already face obstacles to voting.

“This voter ID measure is not about protecting voters, it is about importing the current federal administration’s election lies and intimidation tactics into California,” Jenny Farrell, executive director of the League of Women Voters of California said. “It would expose voters’ sensitive personal information, create new ways to reject eligible ballots, and wrongly target voters through error-prone citizenship checks.”

Farrell said California’s elections are already secure and that elections officials verify voter identity at every stage of the process including at registration, at check-in, and during ballot processing. Voters’ signatures are verified on every mail ballot.

“This initiative isn’t about election security, it’s about erecting barriers that will keep eligible Californians from exercising their fundamental right to vote as citizens,” Abdi Soltani, executive director of the ACLU of Northern California said. “There is absolutely no evidence of widespread voter impersonation or non-citizen voting to justify requiring additional ID.

Current Law

Under California’s current law, voters are not required to show or provide identification when casting a ballot in person or by mail. But they are required to provide identification when registering to vote. They must also swear under penalty of perjury that they are eligible to vote and a U.S. citizen. Penalty for perjury would be a felony. Californians must also provide their driver’s license number or state identification card number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, along with other information when registering to vote.

The state is required to validate the information using records at the state Department of Motor Vehicles or Social Security Administration. First-time voters who did not present identification when they registered to vote must present ID the first time they cast a ballot in a federal election in California When ballots are sent by mail, election officials are required to verify a voter’s signature on the ballot by comparing it with the signature on the official voter registration records on file.

Initiative Wording

Text of the initiative lays out what the requirements for voting in California would be:

“Each time a voter casts a ballot in person in any election in the State, the voter shall present government-issued identification, or if voting by mail, the voter shall provide the last four digits of a unique identifying number from government-issued identification that matches the one designated solely by the voter for their voter registration. The type of identification designated by each voter must be indicated in their voter registration record, noted on the mail ballot envelope provided to them, and available to them on request by phone or electronically.

“Election officials shall only count a regular or provisional ballot after verifying the identity of the person voting pursuant to the requirements of this section, and verifying that the person has cast only one ballot in the election. Government-issued identification means documentation that allows conclusive verification of the voter’s identity. Upon request by an eligible voter, the state shall provide, at no charge, a voter ID card for use in casting a ballot.”

Californians will know no later than June 25, 2026 if the California Voter ID Initiative will be on the November ballot.

Noncitizen Voting Rare

Opponents to the Voter ID constitutional amendment say requiring in-person voters to show ID would create long lines at polls and increase the risk of eligible voters being turned away. They say many voters will not have an ID at the time of an election.

Meanwhile, name changes, frequent moves, and housing instability create additional ID traps for eligible voters.

“This measure wouldn’t just hurt voters who are already underrepresented, it would make voting harder for the vast majority of Californians who cast their ballots by mail,” Brittany Stonesifer, senior voting rights & redistricting program manager for California Common Cause said. “As our elections are under threat at the federal level, California must protect access to the ballot box, not block it off.”

The voter ID measure would also require currently registered voters to have their citizenship re-verified using government databases that opponents say can often contain errors or incomplete information.

Debate Continues

“Support for voter ID laws transcends party lines. It’s not a Republican or Democratic issue. Polls consistently show that majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and independents favor these measures,” Director of Californians for Voter ID, Julie Luckey said in a statement.

“Voter ID is simply a common-sense policy. California needs to modernize its elections to align with the vast majority of the world’s democracies. While our state leads in so many areas, it lags behind on this issue. It’s time for California to catch up and enact voter ID laws.”

Opponents say the initiative is part of a coordinated national strategy, advanced by President Trump and his allies to make voting harder.

“Reform California is pushing this onerous policy to revive regressive laws not seen since the Jim Crow era,” said Ludovic Blain, chief executive officer of the California Donor Table. “Californians are committed to building an inclusive democracy where every voice is heard and every vote is counted, regardless of the hurdles extremist groups try to put in our path.”

The coalition of opponents includes ACLU of Northern California, ACLU of Southern California, League of Women Voters of California, California Common Cause, Asian Law Caucus, California Donor Table, and Disability Rights California.

“This initiative creates new barriers that will fall hardest on Californians with disabilities,” Chief Executive Officer of Disability Rights California Andy Imparato said. “And for the millions who vote by mail, adding an ID number requirement to the envelope turns voting into a bureaucratic obstacle course.”

The coalition says California’s real challenge is increasing voter participation and ensuring that bad actors don’t try to steal elections by blocking valid ballots. And that the state’s focus should be on bringing more voices into our democracy, not erecting barriers to shut eligible voters out.

“For many Asian American and naturalized citizens, this isn’t an abstract policy debate, it’s a direct threat to our ability to participate in democracy,” Aarti Kohli, executive director of Asian Law Caucus said. “California should be expanding access to the ballot, not importing voter suppression tactics.”