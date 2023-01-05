CALL FOR BIPOC ARTIST SUBMISSIONS AT VISIONARY DANCE SCHOOL

East County News Service

January 5, 2023 (La Mesa) -- Visionary Dance Theatre: School for the Performing Arts announces a call for submissions for BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) artists to design and paint building business signage at the front of their studio at 8674 La Mesa Boulevard in La Mesa. The artist awarded the project will receive $1,000 in compensation and will receive up to $500 to purchase supplies.

Visionary is an inclusive organization that believes in making dance and the arts accessible for everyone. As a BIPOC-led organization, Visionary has historically been a home and haven for BIPOC artists.

“Visionary is excited to be able to present this project to support the BIPOC artist community and to provide an avenue for their work to be seen in the city of La Mesa,” says Mickey Mounarath, Business Director.

This project is made possible by the La Mesa Revitalization Grant. Visionary thanks the city of La Mesa for this opportunity to provide an opportunity to BIPOC artists.

Please email all submissions and questions to info@VisionaryDanceTheatre.org.

The approximate size of the signage area is 24 feet wide by 3 feet 6 inches tall. The submission should include a sketch of the signage design, and any sort of write-up or description to support the sketch, artist resume/cv, and artist work samples.

The submission deadline is January 13, 2023. The selected artist will be announced January 20, 2023. The project is to be completed by February 15, 2023.

*Please note that all submissions must adhere to La Mesa sign regulation code 15.10.040 (https://library.municode.com/ca/la_mesa/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=TIT15SI_CH15.10SI_15.10.040SIRE). The signage will be considered a painted wall sign in the municipal code not considered a mural. The selected sketch will be submitted to the La Mesa City Planning commission for approval. Approval from the city must be granted before the work can commence. Artist may have to adjust the sketch as required by the city to meet signage regulation.