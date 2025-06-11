A CALL FOR RECALL AT AZTEC PARK

By Alex ander J Schorr

Photo: Mount Miguel High School teacher/librarian Jason Balistreri, Lauren Cazares, GEA Vice President Stephanie Macecca, Colin Parent, GEA President James Messina, and teacher Jay Steiger

July 3, 2025 (La Mesa) – On June 29, supporters of efforts to recall trustees of the Grossmont Union High School District gathered at Aztec Park. The mobilization effort focused on gathering signatures of those who live in Area 2 of the Grossmont Union High School District in order to recall board trustee Scott Eckert.

Speakers accused the GUHSD governing board of violating public trust and utilizing power to punish political adversaries or those viewed as “disloyal” to their personal agendas and ideologies.

Alumni, parents, and educators at high schools including West Hills, Valhalla, Grossmont, Steele Canyon, and Monte Vista were present at the outdoor park event in La Mesa.

The speakers were introduced by Andy Trimlett, who expressed the need for community members to join together and inform the public about the decay of public trust and efficiency of the GUHSD governing board.

“All my high school days came rushing back to me,” he said of speaking out against the board’s far-right wing majority. “I had no idea what we were in for. We thought it would be like worrying about the school bully, and it turns out the school bullies are much older than we expected. “

He added, “Since then, we found out what they were saying when they thought the mikes were off. They said we would go away in a few months. The Union Tribune has uncovered what they text each other. Turns out, they think summertime is the best time to get away with stuff, because no one will notice. And they think it's okay to go after the jobs of political opponents. This is shocking, and every day, more shocking news comes out. But here’s the good news: we can change this. We can actually remove these people from the board.”

GEA Vice President Stepahnie Macecca, a former librarian for 12 years who was fired by the governing board, had this to say. “According to text messages, because I donated money to Jay Steiger’s campaign, I had been removed from my position and my colleagues, who are all librarians, are all ‘collateral damage’ for the decisions I made. But I have a right to do that— that’s my First Amendment right.”

She emphasized that since February, the Board has made things difficult for all of the librarians. “I can testify to this, we’ve been very depressed, and it's not because he don’t have jobs. We have rights to classroom jobs and a lot of people are dismissive about that… I went back to school for three years to become a librarian to serve in a specific capacity, and that was to promote reading, to promote literacy, and to promote teachers, and it's what our kids need in GUHSD. The votes to eliminate all librarians as well as all other positions [are] really going to hurt our kids.”

Former La Mesa Councilman Colin Parent spoke out against the board’s apparent abuse of political power and lack of transparency. “Education is one of those key important parts of our democracy in our country— the core things our government does, the ways people interact with the government the most frequently,” he said, adding, “It's like funding our fire department, or filling potholes— making sure schools are well run and well funded. In fact, it's so basic and so important that you only really hear about it in the news when things go wrong.”

“This is personal for me,” Parent continued. “I’m a Valhalla alumni… We need those kinds of staff that are not like me who are doing the work that needs to be done for our children.”

Parent illustrated that change is possible. “14,000 signatures is a lot,” he said of the number needed to put the measure on the ballot. But he added,”It's important to take that anger into something productive, and education should be something bipartisan.”

For further information on the ongoing Recall effort, visit the Recall Page and seek it out on social media.