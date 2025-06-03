CALLING ALL FOODIES: TASTE OF SAN DIEGO-EAST JUNE 23

East Couinty News Service
June 3, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join businesses and food providers at the 16th Annual “Taste of San Diego East” on Monday, June 23 at the Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa in Mission Valley.
Guests can “taste, savor, and mingle” as you meet business vendors and enjoy the food samplings prepared by food and catering participants. Whether you love all-American barbecue or old-fashioned onion burgers, or crave international cuisine including Indian, Irish, Italian, Himalayan, Mexican and Sushi, you’ll find plenty to savor and sip.
Ticket pricing which includes complimentary parking and unlimited visits to all food vendors are: VIP tasting, $60 per person from 5:00 p.m. –8:00 p.m. and General Admission tasting $45 per person from 6:00p.m. –8:00 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now via the website: www.lamesachamber.com. NOTE: Guests should be 21 years or older to attend.
FOOD PROVIDERS
Aromas of India Bar & Grill
Big Als Baking Company
Boil Daddy
Buckboard Catering & Events
California's Best Catering
Chef De Cuisine
Duke's Old Fashion Onion Burgers
Eleazar Catering
Edible Arrangements
El Torito-La Mesa
Giardino-Lemon Grove
Gordito Tamlito
Himalayan Cuisine
Hooley's Public House
Kalei's Kitchenette
Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa
Marie Callender's
Mystic Monkey Jun Brewery
Nonno's Italian Ristorante
Sushi on a Roll
Recent comments