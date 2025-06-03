CALLING ALL FOODIES: TASTE OF SAN DIEGO-EAST JUNE 23

East Couinty News Service

June 3, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join businesses and food providers at the 16th Annual “Taste of San Diego East” on Monday, June 23 at the Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa in Mission Valley.

Guests can “taste, savor, and mingle” as you meet business vendors and enjoy the food samplings prepared by food and catering participants. Whether you love all-American barbecue or old-fashioned onion burgers, or crave international cuisine including Indian, Irish, Italian, Himalayan, Mexican and Sushi, you’ll find plenty to savor and sip.

Ticket pricing which includes complimentary parking and unlimited visits to all food vendors are: VIP tasting, $60 per person from 5:00 p.m. –8:00 p.m. and General Admission tasting $45 per person from 6:00p.m. –8:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now via the website: www.lamesachamber.com. NOTE: Guests should be 21 years or older to attend.







FOOD PROVIDERS



Aromas of India Bar & Grill



Big Als Baking Company



Boil Daddy



Buckboard Catering & Events



California's Best Catering



Chef De Cuisine



Duke's Old Fashion Onion Burgers



Eleazar Catering



Edible Arrangements



El Torito-La Mesa



Giardino-Lemon Grove



Gordito Tamlito



Himalayan Cuisine



Hooley's Public House



Kalei's Kitchenette



Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa



Marie Callender's



Mystic Monkey Jun Brewery



Nonno's Italian Ristorante



Sushi on a Roll