CALLING ALL FOODIES: TASTE OF SAN DIEGO-EAST JUNE 23

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

 

 

East Couinty News Service

June 3, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join businesses and food providers at the 16th Annual “Taste of San Diego East” on Monday, June 23 at the Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa in Mission Valley.

Guests can “taste, savor, and mingle” as you meet business vendors and enjoy the food samplings prepared by food and catering participants. Whether you love all-American barbecue or old-fashioned onion burgers, or crave international cuisine including Indian, Irish, Italian, Himalayan, Mexican and Sushi, you’ll find plenty to savor and sip.

 Ticket pricing which includes complimentary parking and unlimited visits to all food vendors are: VIP tasting, $60 per person from 5:00 p.m. –8:00 p.m. and General Admission tasting $45 per person from 6:00p.m. –8:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now via the website: www.lamesachamber.com.  NOTE:  Guests should be 21 years or older to attend.



FOOD PROVIDERS

Aromas of India Bar & Grill

Big Als Baking Company

Boil Daddy

Buckboard Catering & Events

California's Best Catering

Chef De Cuisine

Duke's Old Fashion Onion Burgers

Eleazar Catering

Edible Arrangements

El Torito-La Mesa

Giardino-Lemon Grove

Gordito Tamlito

Himalayan Cuisine

Hooley's Public House

Kalei's Kitchenette

Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa

Marie Callender's

Mystic Monkey Jun Brewery

Nonno's Italian Ristorante

Sushi on a Roll

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons