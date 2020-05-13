18th annual Real Heroes Breakfast to be held Sept. 25, 2020

Source: American Red Cross

May 13, 2020 (San Diego) - Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community? If you know a local hero, the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties asks you to nominate them for the 18th Annual Real Heroes Awards.

“Every day we’re surrounded by heroes, but often times the good deeds and courage of every day heroes go unnoticed,” said Sean Mahoney, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region. “We need the public’s help to identify individuals and groups in our community who we can recognize for their contributions.”

The annual Red Cross Real Heroes Awards Breakfast honors those making an impact through their brave and compassionate actions, demonstrating a true commitment to creating safer, stronger communities.

“We need the public to nominate local unsung heroes in San Diego and Imperial Counties. It can be a colleague, family member, neighbor or friend who performed a selfless act of bravery or improved their community through humanitarian service,” says Mahoney.

Since the event’s inception, more than 100 heroes have been honored. Watch the inspirational stories of previous honorees at youtube.com/socalredcross.

Honorees will be celebrated across eight categories: Animal Welfare, Community Partner, Fire & Rescue, Good Samaritan, Gift of Life, Law Enforcement, Military, and Youth Good Samaritan. For complete category descriptions, visit redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes. Nominating a hero is free and can be done quickly and easily online.

Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee comprised of local community leaders and event sponsors. Honorees are selected based on the degree to which their actions uphold the values of the Red Cross humanitarian mission and leave a lasting and positive impact on the community.

This year’s Real Heroes award recipients will be honored at the event on Friday, September 25, 2020.

How to Nominate a Hero

Submit your nomination form by July 10, 2020 via the avenue easiest for you:

Submit a nomination online or download the nomination form: redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes

Submit a nomination via email: Events.SanDiegoCA@redcross.org

Mail:

American Red Cross

Attn: Real Heroes

3950 Calle Fortunada

San Diego, CA 92123

The 18th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast is made possible by the support of generous sponsors, including Hometown Hero Sponsor San Diego Gas & Electric and Co-Presenting Sponsor U.S. Bank.

Join the conversation online and get event updates using the hashtag #SDICRealHeroes. For more information about the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, please visit redcross.org/sandiego.

About the American Red Cross Southern California Region