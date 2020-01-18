CALLING ALL PHOTOGRAPHERS IN BORREGO SPRINGS

East County News Service East County News Service

January 19, 2020 (Borrego Springs) - The Under The Sun Foundation is organizing a photography exhibition for the 2020 Candlewood Arts Festival and invites you to submit your works for consideration.

They are looking for photographic works that visualize your Borrego Springs - images that capture the essence of this unique community and the special sense of place cultivated in this corner of the Sonoran Desert.

The works selected for the exhibition will be put on display in the old library space in The Mall during the upcoming Candlewood Arts Festival, from February 29 - March 29, 2020.

To be considered for the exhibition, please submit up to three (3) images via email, indicating title, date, and size for each image. You may attach the images to the email or provide links to the works for review. If the work has not yet been printed and framed, Under The Sun Foundation may provide assistance in producing a copy of the work for the exhibition. Each selected photographer will receive an honorarium of $300 for participating in the exhibition.

Send entries and any inquiries to Kris Kuramitsu, Curator for the Candlewood Arts Festival, at kris.kuramitsu@gmail.com

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION: Friday, January 24, 2020

NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE: Friday, January 31, 2020

EXHIBITION OPENING: Saturday, February 29, 2020, former library space in The Mall, Borrego Springs