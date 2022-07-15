CALLING ON CREATIVE YOUNG SAN DIEGANS FOR YOUTH VACCINE CHALLENGE

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: one of the winning entries of the County’s 2021 Our Health is Worth a Shot! Youth Challenge

July 15, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego is calling on young local artists to share their video and visual art submissions for the 2022 Our Health Deserves a Boost(er)! Youth Challenge.

The contest encourages San Diegans between the ages of 5 and 25 to raise awareness about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 booster doses and the positive impact vaccines have on the health of the community.

Accepted submissions include: a TikTok, Instagram Reel, Facebook Story, YouTube video, a painting, meme, poster, handout, flyer, or infographic.

Eligible participants will be organized into three age groups: 5–11, 12–17 and 18–25. Prizes include gift cards, a signed Certificate of Achievement and a meet & greet with County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten.

The winners will be featured on the County’s Live Well San Diego website and promoted on social media. Their work will also be used to support the County’s vaccine outreach efforts throughout the region.