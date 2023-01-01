CALTRANS ACTIVATES STATEWIDE ELECTRONIC HIGHWAY SIGNS DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

Source: Caltrans

January 4, 2023 (Sacramento) -- In response to the oncoming powerful storm, this morning Caltrans activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messaging.

“Safety is always Caltrans’ priority, so as a violent storm deluges our state, today we activated our electronic message signs to advise everyone to avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the storm,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “If travel cannot be postponed, we urge motorists to drive slowly, allow themselves plenty of time and be especially alert.”

Earlier today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation throughout California to support the ongoing response to recent winter storms. Caltrans has activated its district emergency operation centers and is working with local partners to respond to the storm and be poised to recover from its damage. In addition, the department is:

Prioritizing staffing, with more than 4,000 crew members working 12-hour shifts.

Placing equipment at critical locations to prepare for flooding and mudslides to quickly respond to emergencies.

Monitoring bridges as the river levels rise and water flows increase.





If travel is unavoidable, Caltrans urges drivers – before they get on the road – to go to the Caltrans website and check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information or call 1-800-427-ROAD.

Caltrans also reminds drivers to move over to allow crews, California Highway Patrol officers and other emergency personnel to perform the important tasks needed to keep the roads open. And if motorists see standing water, use caution. It may be deeper than it appears. Never drive through moving water.