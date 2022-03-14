CAMEL CAMP APRIL 29-MAY 1 IN RAMONA

By Miriam Raftery

March 14, 2022 (Ramona) – Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona will host a hands-on “Camel Camp” April 29-May 1 for adults age 18 and up. Enjoy midnight at the Oasis – and the rest of the time, too. The fun starts with a meet and greet at the dairy on Friday, April 29, to meet fellow campers, staff and camels while enjoying camel milk chocolate s’mores and other snacks.

Saturday and Sunday mornings, campers will arise early for milking and spend the day learning all about camels including camel culture and camel language. On Saturday night, guests can savor a Mediterranean feast.

Choose from tent camping, car or RV dry camping options. Bathrooms are available.

Cost is $350 per person, or if you register two or more people, the cost is $300 per person.

For more information and registration, visit https://cameldairy.com/.