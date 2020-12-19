CAMP CHEF RECALLS PORTABLE GAS STOVES DUE TO GAS LEAKS, FIRE HAZARD

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

December 19, 2020 (Washington D.C.) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission Wednesday announced a recall on Camp Chef portable outdoor stoves after 26 reports of gas leaks.

An internal part of the gas regulator component can have a sharp edge that can wear or tear a hole in the seal causing gas to leak out of the top of the regulator, posing a fire hazard. To date, no injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumers are urged to stop using the defective products immediately and contact Camp Chef to obtain a free gas regulator replacement kit.

Distribution: About 20,000 of the defective camp stoves were sold nationwide at sporting good stores and Walmart from August 2019 through September 2020 from between $150 to $300 depending on the model. The products were made in China and imported by Logan Outdoor Products LLC in Utah (Camp Chef).

Description: This recall involves Camp Chef portable stoves with model numbers MS40A, MSHP, or MSGG and with component gas regulators date coded “1923” through “2030” inclusive. The model number is located on the manufacturers label on the bottom of the stove. The gas regulator date code is engraved on the regulator. The MS40A stove is aluminum with the Mountaineer name printed on the front. The MSHP is black and red with EVEREST 2X printed on the front. The MSGG is black and red with the Rainer 2X logo printed on the front. All stoves have the Camp Chef logo embossed on the lid.

Consumer Contact: Camp Chef at 800-650-2433 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.campchef.com and click on "recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall number:

21-053