CAMP CHRISTMAS LIGHTS UP THE NIGHTS IN PINE VALLEY

By Robin Norris Kendall

Photo by Travis Kendall

December 6, 2021 (Pine Valley, Calif.) – On select nights this month you can visit San Diego County’s own North Pole, as presented by Pine Valley Camp Christmas. Families will enjoy hundreds of thousands of lights, live entertainment, hayrides, laser tag, bounce houses, face painting, kid’s crafts, and one of Southern California’s largest Nativity scenes.

Photo right by Travis Kendall

Camp Christmas takes place December 9-23 on the spacious grounds of the Pine Valley Bible Conference Center, which just celebrated its 75th year of operation. This is the first year for the event, but it already a hit with hundreds of tickets pre-sold online at https://pinevalleycampchristmas.com/.

“We hope families will arrive early and dress warmly,” said Randy Rebold, the producer and director of Camp Christmas. “We are at an elevation of 4,000 ft. and it could snow this month.”

Photo left via Travis Kendall

Approximately 40 staff and volunteers are on hand to provide a safe and enjoyable holiday expedience. Sign up early for the hayrides as they have limited seating. Young children can meet "Sappy" the Living Christmas Tree, the only talking Christmas Tree in Southern California. The Dancing Water Show lights up the sky. Fire pits warm the night and you can roast your own S’mores from kits available for purchase. Almost all of the activities are included with admission.

There is an extra charge for laser tag. Food and beverages are available for purchase from the Camp’s café, snack bar, and candy store.

Photo right via Travis Kendall

For Christians, the dramatic Nativity scene will be a special experience as you exit the camp. Joseph, Mary, and the Holy Child, along with the Shepherds and Wise Men are portrayed in an oversized presentation.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring back the true meaning of Christmas, which begins with the baby born in the manger and the Lord Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Rebold. He has served as the Executive Director of Pine Valley Bible Conference Center for the last three years. From 1986-1995, Rebold was the producer of Skyline Methodist Church’s award-winning Living Christmas Tree in Lemon Grove.

Camp Christmas is open at night from 5:30-9:45 p.m. only from December 9 until 23.

Photo left via Robin Norris Kendall

Tickets are $15 for adults (16+), $10 for youth (ages 5-15) and free for children 4 and under. Online pre-purchased ticket sales close one hour prior to the event. Military service members may receive $2 off tickets purchased at the door.

Parking is $10 for vehicles that seat 15 passengers or less. For groups with vehicles that seats more than 15 passengers, call the booking office at 619-826-5055.

Proceeds from Camp Christmas will be used to build and repair the Pine Valley Bible Conference Center’s facilities.

Camp Christmas is at 8668 Pine Creek Rd, Pine Valley, CA, 91962. From San Diego go east on Interstate 8 to Exit 45 (Pine Valley). From the offramp turn left onto Pine Valley Rd. As you enter town, go left onto Old Hwy 80. Continue northwest away from town until the bridge crosses the creek, then immediately go right onto Pine Creek Rd. Continue until you see the lights of the camp.

For more information, visit the https://pinevalleycampchristmas.com/ or call (619)826- 5055.