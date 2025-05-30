CAMP SALVADOR, SAN DIEGO AUTHOR’S NOVEL SET IN BAJA

Novel by M.L. Meurs

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

May 30, 2025 (San Diego) -- San Diego resident, M.L. Meurs, has released her debut novel, Camp Salvador. Written in first-person, the book reads like a memoir. The main character, Ellis Robinson, shares her experiences in Baja, Mexico where roughly built homes have a spectacular view of the Pacific Ocean.

Ellis and her family enjoy a second home in a small community full of eccentric characters. Most are from the States. Ellis describes the community as a “semi-isolated vintage surfer community.”

Ellis is a sharp, patient, kind soul who tolerates the many conflicts her neighbors experience and sometimes cause. Over time, the presence of the cartel is felt as bodies are found on the camp’s beach. Even so, Ellis returns each year to enjoy her second home with her huge dog that is seen on the book’s cover. Her time at the camp ends with an astonishing conclusion.

The book is as enjoyable as a vacation. And like life, it has its conflicts and surprising turns.

Below is an excerpt from the novel:

“While my mother’s family always had horses, I didn’t discover hunting until middle-age. Anyone who can ride can Fox Hunt. There is a notion that the sport is only for the wealthy and the distinguished. Political debate about fox hunting is fashionable. It makes me weary. I have had coyotes kill my cats and dogs, and I have had foxes kill my sweet laying hens. It always breaks your heart.

“Still, with regard to modern feelings, Hunt Clubs riding out with the intention of actually dispatching quarry are rare. In all of the days and countless hours that I have spent hunting, I have never once witnessed an animal hunted down and killed.

“In my experience, going fox hunting has many things in common with church attendance. Things that normal sane people would not necessarily realize. In both pursuits, early rising, instead of lounging in bed on weekends, is involved. Dressing well is also a hallmark of both sports. At least that used to be the case. While there are many churches that now tolerate shabby dressing, I cannot think of one Hunt Club that does.

“In the weeks after my accident, I realized I had to find something to do with my time on Sundays. By force of habit, I got up hours before the sun rose. It was simply too sad to be sitting at home while all of my friends were out careening around the countryside on horseback. In my mind, I could see them leaping and bounding, chasing after a pack of hounds, who were chasing a cheeky coyote. They were having all of my fun. I felt very sorry for myself. So I started going to church. In the years that followed, instead of galloping after the huntsman and abiding by field etiquette, I began to follow the traditions of Episcopal Church liturgy.

“I felt right at home in a church pew. There is no talking in the hunt field, just as there is no talking during the sermon. I was happy being a member of a congregation. Fox hunters are pack animals.”

Camp Salvador is M.L. Meurs’ debut novel. But don’t let that put you off. Amazon readers have highly rated the novel. It’s delightful.